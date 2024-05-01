Madame Web made the wrong type of waves at the box office (a little Sydney Sweeney romcom earned far more ticket sales), but at least the Spider-Man franchise film gave us an anti-iconic line for the ages: “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.” The film did, however, evoke Morbius comparisons , so it wouldn’t be entirely out of the realm of possibility for the movie to go viral on streaming.

When Will ‘Madame Web’ Stream On Netflix?

Tuesday, May 14 is the magical/possibly cursed day, which horror maestro Mike Flanagan will not be marking in his calendar. Netflix tweeted the news:

Her web will connect us all…again. Madame Web is coming to Netflix in the US May 14! pic.twitter.com/86w9TyAfpn — Netflix (@netflix) April 30, 2024

Mixed responses immediately materialized in an entertaining way.

In case you missed the synopsis for the Dakota Johnson/Sydney Sweeney picture, here is a refresher.

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web aims to capture Netflix on May 14.