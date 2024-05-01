Madame Web made the wrong type of waves at the box office (a little Sydney Sweeney romcom earned far more ticket sales), but at least the Spider-Man franchise film gave us an anti-iconic line for the ages: “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.” The film did, however, evoke Morbius comparisons, so it wouldn’t be entirely out of the realm of possibility for the movie to go viral on streaming.
When Will ‘Madame Web’ Stream On Netflix?
Tuesday, May 14 is the magical/possibly cursed day, which horror maestro Mike Flanagan will not be marking in his calendar. Netflix tweeted the news:
Her web will connect us all…again.
“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.
Madame Web aims to capture Netflix on May 14.