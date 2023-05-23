When Will ‘Operation Fortune’ Be On Streaming?

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre​ sounds intriguing enough on its own as a title. If you knew nothing else, you might be tempted to check it out, but when one considers that this is a Guy Ritchie movie starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, and Hugh Grant, then the deal is sealed. Still, it’s mind-blowing to consider how long we have waited for this movie. Anticipation has been riding high since 2021 with a full-on trailer surfacing, and then… nothing.

Finally, the movie arrived in theaters as of March 2023, and audiences could finally see all the fuss about red-carpet force Aubrey Plaza slapping tush with Jason Statham. When can you finally stream the film at home, though?

The film is currently available to watch On Demand and on a pay-per-view basis via Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and the like. However, no updates have materialized as of yet on whether the movie will land in any streaming service libraries. Obviously, it will likely soar up the streaming charts once this happens, but understandably, Lionsgate will want to recoup some dollars via PPV, especially after such a long delay before hitting theaters.

Whatever the case, the wait will be worth it to see Statham star as a character who is actually named Orson Fortune. He is tasked with halting the sale of potentially devastating arms technology before it can do said devastating. Also, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant in the same movie is undoubtedly worth the price of admission.