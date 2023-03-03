A spy thriller directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Hugh Grant. That’s something you’d watch, right? Well, you can right now: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is out in theaters after multiple delays. The film hasn’t received much of a marketing push, but the reviews have been kind and it’s (probably?) the only movie this year where Plaza slaps Statham’s butt. So it’s got that going for it.

“Jason and I had a lot of fun messing around with. He has a really good sense of humor, and he’s always joking around too,” The White Lotus actress with the week’s most famous underboob told Collider. “I was always going at him. I would do things like say a line and then slap his ass really hard.” Between takes, Ritchie would say, “You know, I liked the bit where you slapped his ass, and maybe you could do that again.” Plaza’s response: “Yes, sir.”

“It felt like we were just trying to take the piss out of each other, as all the British people say. It was great fun.”

I’m going to throw it out there: Face/Off 2 with Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham. He knows where to find a Face/Off machine, so that’ll save time and money.

