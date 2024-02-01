When Will ‘Priscilla’ Be On Max?

Enough about Margot Robbie getting snubbed for Barbie (she’s chill with it). Where’s the outrage for Priscilla?

The Sofia Coppola film, about the relationship between Priscilla (played by Cailee Spaeny) and Elvis (Jacob Elordi) Presley, wasn’t nominated for a single Oscar. Not even Best Makeup and Hairstyling or Best Costume Design.

Priscilla is very good and good-looking, but if you didn’t catch it in theaters, the A24 film is coming to Max on February 23. Watch it for the soundtrack, Spaeny’s wonderful performance, and because if you don’t, all the bacon that Lilo and Stitch fan Elordi ate to play Elvis was for naught.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

For more on Priscilla, read our interview with costume designer Stacey Battat.