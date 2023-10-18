Comic book movies aren’t the sure thing they once were. But Spider-Man’s doing hunky dory. The most recent in the Tom Holland wing was the first blockbuster after the height of the pandemic, and is currently the seventh highest grossing film ever (not adjusted for inflation). Right now the sixth biggest money gobbler of 2023 is the latest from the animated Miles Morales section. But when does Across the Spider-Verse hit streaming?

The answer is October 31, which is when the film will join Netflix’s vast coffers.

But which version will appear on the streamer king? During its wildly successful box office run, some moviegoers noticed a slight change in a scene involving Oscar Isaac’s dead serious futuristic Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and his holographic helper Lyla. In fact, Sony sent out an update to the film mid-run to fix some sound problems after moviegoers complained that some of Spider-Gwen’s dialogue wasn’t clear enough during the opening.

Not all is well with the Spider-verse. With two different Spidey film wings crushing the box office, surely Sony was feeling cocky, announcing another spinoff that would star no less than Bad Bunny. Alas, over the summer, the future of that one turned out to be uncertain.

Still, at least you have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and its follow-up — which Netflix subscribers can watch starting Oct. 31.