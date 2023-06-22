In April 2022, it was announced that Bad Bunny would play the lead role in El Muerto, a Spider-Man spin-off movie. The film was set for a January 12, 2024 release, but now its future appears unclear.

Deadline reports that now, Sony Pictures has removed El Muerto from its release schedule. The publication notes, “We’re hearing that the film remains in development, but that between Bad Bunny’s tour schedule and the ongoing WGA strike, it makes finalizing a date complicated.”

Now, The Book Of Clarence is set to take over the January 12 release slot. The Jeymes Samuel-directed and LaKeith Stanfield-starring movie was previously set for a September 22, 2023 release.

IGN previously described the El Muerto character, “In the comics, El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who has had their mask and abilities passed down through the generations. To become worthy, new wrestlers would need to prove themselves against El Dorado. Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez was one of these chosen descendants, but he was unable to fight El Dorado when his father Marcus Estrada presented him. As a result, Marcus sacrificed himself to save his son. Following the tragic death, El Dorado would give Juan-Carlos ten years to become stronger to face him again and earn the right to become El Muerto.”