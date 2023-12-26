When Will ‘The Color Purple’ Be On Streaming?

The Color Purple is the latest musical adaptation to hit theaters this holiday season (not to be confused with another purple-related musical). Based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name, The Color Purple tells the coming-of-age story of a young woman named Celie Harris, played by Fantasia Barrino, in the American South during the early 20th century.

The star-studded cast includes Ciara, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Jon Batiste and an impressive soundtrack.

This adaptation will include songs from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which ran from 2005 to 2008, and then returned in 2015 until 2017. Fans of the long-running musical will no doubt want to watch the movie from home this time of year, but they will have to wait a little longer.

Being a Warner Bros. production, the movie will definitely stream on Max, though it might be some time. Other WB films have been appearing on the streamer three months after the initial release, so The Color Purple should be available from home sometime in the spring of 2024.

For now, you’ll have to head to the theaters in order to see that show-stopping rendition of “I’m Here.” Or check out the 1985 adaptation, which is currently streaming on Max.