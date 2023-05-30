When Will The New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Be On Streaming?

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid swam into theaters over the weekend and subsequently shipwrecked the competition by making waves of money at the box office. Most of the movie takes place underwater, in case that was not clear. But if you have a fear of drowning and/or aquatic life, maybe seeing the movie on the big screen isn’t for you!

The live-action rendition stars Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy, and features a handful of new original songs. While The Little Mermaid is only available in theaters at the moment, it will be making its way onto Disney+ sometime this summer. New movies typically wind up on the streamer roughly 90 days after release, meaning the movie will likely be on Disney+ sometime in August.

Most movies premiere on the streamer on Wednesdays, so it seems like The Little Mermaid could have an August 30th release, though that could change depending on box office success.

Even though you can’t stream it quite yet, there is still a lot of mermaid content to prepare you for your at-home sing-along party once the movie arrives on streaming. The original animated version of The Little Mermaid is currently streaming, along with its prequel, Ariel’s animated TV series, and the live-action stage production from 2019. This way, you’ll be able to perfect all of the songs so that when you get to hear Halle Bailey’s rendition, you will learn just how much of a bad singer you are. It’s okay to leave it to the professionals.