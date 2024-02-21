Will ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Get A New Title?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a state of flux. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels underperformed at the box office, Steven Yeun and Ayo Edebiri both dropped out of Thunderbolts, and the less said about Secret Invasion, the better. There’s also the matter of Jonathan Majors. The Kang actor was going to be the face of the MCU, culminating in Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, until he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Marvel dropped Majors hours after the conviction and is rewriting those movies, which will minimize the character or excise him entirely.” The studio is also renaming the next Avengers film.

The first of the new Avengers movies, due out in 2026, was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but will be getting a new title to remove the character’s name, though sources say that even before Majors’ conviction, the studio was making moves to minimize the character after Quantumania underperformed, grossing $476 million.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now being unofficially referred to as Avengers 5. It’s currently scheduled to come out May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

