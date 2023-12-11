Because Zack Snyder is going to Zack Snyder, the filmmaker has been touting his new movie Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire and its inevitable R-rated director’s cut. While most director’s cut are an attempt to offset studio meddling to present a more auteur version of a film, Snyder was given carte blanche to create a separate version while making the sci-fi film for Netflix. In essence, he went into the production of both Rebel Moon films knowing he could present two different versions for each.

Snyder has repeatedly touted that the director’s cut will be R-rated and feature way more sex and violence, but ironically, he recently told Collider that it will be a “cleaner” experience:

“I think that’s one thing that you’ll see in the director’s cut that is different from the PG-13 version is the irony of a super hard R-rated sci-fi movie at this scale is cleaner in the R-rated version. In the PG-13, we push. It’s a hard PG-13. We push them to the ragged edge.”

Using Snyder logic, the PG-13 version will be rougher because he apparently tried to push the envelope on the rating before treading into R territory. As for how he went about that: Dog-man sex, apparently.

“The sort of sex and violence aspect of it, being able to understand that, like, for instance, when they go into the bar, it’s a brothel, right? It’s like a real brothel, and the dog-faced man wants to f*ck them. That’s what he wants,” Snyder said. “And so that wouldn’t happen in a Star Wars movie, you know?”

Was that a dig at Chewie? Because that really feels like a dig at Chewie.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire starts streaming December 22 on Netflix.