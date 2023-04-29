Will There Be A ‘Final Destination 6?’

What began as a spec script for The X-Files has morphed into a solid little franchise that has been entertaining horror fans for more than two decades — and its legacy is now reportedly set to continue. In 2000, what writer Jeffrey Reddick had originally envisioned as a mystery for Fox Mulder and Dana Scully to tackle was turned into Final Destination, a supernatural horror movie about a teenager (Devon Sawa) who manages to cheat death, until death comes looking to collect.

The film may hold an abysmal 35 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was championed by enough people who matter — including Roger Ebert, who gave it three stars and declared it “smarter and more original than most DTMs” (which is Ebertspeak for Dead Teenager Movies because, yes, there have been a lot of them).

Final Destination proved popular enough to spawn four sequels: Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 3 (2006), the definitive-sounding The Final Destination (2009), and Final Destination 5 (2011).

‘FINAL DESTINATION 6’ is officially in the works at Warner Bros. Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein are directing & Jon Watts is producing & writing the story treatment. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/ywmzxX3kdZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

In 2011, franchise star Tony Todd shared that if the fifth movie was a success, producers were planning to film the sixth and seventh entries in the series right away and back-to-back. But that was a dozen years ago. Still, it turns out that there’s still some life to be squeezed out of death as far as Final Destination is concerned, as it was reportedly revealed at CinemaCon that Final Destination 6 is officially a go at Warner Bros. with Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein sharing directing duties with a story from Jon Watts, who has directed all of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies for the MCU.

The directing duo reportedly scored the gig by faking a decapitation in the midst of their Zoom pitch meeting — which is a great way to get hired to direct a horror movie, but probably not appropriate for every job interview.

Like death itself, more details are assuredly coming.