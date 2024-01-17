Hey, Are We Getting A FOURTH ‘Bill & Ted’ Movie?

Keanu Reeves loves a sequel. He loves coming back for more, even after he swears he’s done, because he’s a Virgo who just wants to make people happy.

Reeves and Alex Winter reunited in 2021 for the sci-fi comedy threequel Bill and Ted Face The Music where the two finally used the power of music to heal the world. But we might need more healing, so a fourth movie has been proposed.

Winter was on The Sarah O’Connell Show to discuss his upcoming projects when he revealed that there has been talk of a fourth film in the time-traveling comedy franchise. “We’re tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like, and the guys are going to write, so we’ll see. It takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they’re great,” he explained.

Like with other sequels, Winter says he doesn’t want to do it unless everyone else is on board, and it seems like they are. “They feel the same way, it has to be right,” he explained, adding that they mostly just do the sequels because they are fun. “We love [the Bill & Ted movies] because they’re oddball, and they’re not typical mainstream films. They’ve never been cash-grab movies; no one has gotten rich off the Bill and Ted series. We really do make them sincerely from a place of love and interest.”

The first two Bill and Ted films follow the two slacker teens as they try to get their music off the ground in order to save the world (obviously) while the later films explore them as adults doing more or less the same thing, but with longer hair.

As for a fourth film, Winter confirmed that they have an idea on deck. “There’s a really good idea that the writers came up with for a fourth that’s kind of obvious. I don’t want to give it away — I can’t give it away because I would be drawn and quartered — but it is a really great idea, kind of an obvious idea. It will get written, and we’ll see if we can actually get it made. It may be a little while.” Good thing the duo has a time machine…this works out perfectly.