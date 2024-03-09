This Oscars are happening this weekend, so you know what that means: It’s also time for the Razzies. On Saturday the annual Golden Raspberry Awards dropped their winners, and the big winner wasn’t Oppenheimer or Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a little attention-getting movie called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The R-rated take on A.A. Milne’s critter characters took home five trophies. They were: Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple (for Pooh and Piglet as “Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!)”), Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Worst Director for Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and Worst Screenplay.

Back in 2021, the rights to Pooh and gang — owned by Disney since 1961 — lapsed, meaning they were now in the public domain. (As of this year, the same thing happened to the original iteration of Mickey Mouse.) It didn’t take long for exploitation filmmakers to, well, exploit that. Winning five Razzies likely won’t deter the Blood and Honey filmmakers; a sequel is already forthcoming.

Alas, Blood and Honey won zero awards for its actors. Two of those trophies went to the same person: Megan Fox, who won Worst Actress for Johnny & Clyde — a movie everyone has definitely heard of — and Worst Supporting Actress for Expend4bles. Fox has been on a comeback of late, making the Razzie wins something of a curiosity. Why gang up on her, as though this was still 2007? Who can ever understand the mind of a Razzie voter?

Worst Actor, meanwhile, went to Jon Voight for a movie called Mercy — another movie that left a major cultural footprint — while Sylvester Stallone collected yet another Razzie for Expend4bles, which will definitely keep him up at night.

On an up-note, Fran Drescher won the Razzie Redeemer Award for kicking butt during the SAG-AFTRA strikes as the union’s president, even if it’s a back-handed compliment. The actress was nominated for a Razzie for 1997’s The Beautician and the Beast.



You can see the full list of winners (and nominees) below:

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?) – WINNER

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde – WINNER

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods