This Oscars are happening this weekend, so you know what that means: It’s also time for the Razzies. On Saturday the annual Golden Raspberry Awards dropped their winners, and the big winner wasn’t Oppenheimer or Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a little attention-getting movie called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
The R-rated take on A.A. Milne’s critter characters took home five trophies. They were: Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple (for Pooh and Piglet as “Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!)”), Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Worst Director for Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and Worst Screenplay.
Back in 2021, the rights to Pooh and gang — owned by Disney since 1961 — lapsed, meaning they were now in the public domain. (As of this year, the same thing happened to the original iteration of Mickey Mouse.) It didn’t take long for exploitation filmmakers to, well, exploit that. Winning five Razzies likely won’t deter the Blood and Honey filmmakers; a sequel is already forthcoming.
Alas, Blood and Honey won zero awards for its actors. Two of those trophies went to the same person: Megan Fox, who won Worst Actress for Johnny & Clyde — a movie everyone has definitely heard of — and Worst Supporting Actress for Expend4bles. Fox has been on a comeback of late, making the Razzie wins something of a curiosity. Why gang up on her, as though this was still 2007? Who can ever understand the mind of a Razzie voter?
Worst Actor, meanwhile, went to Jon Voight for a movie called Mercy — another movie that left a major cultural footprint — while Sylvester Stallone collected yet another Razzie for Expend4bles, which will definitely keep him up at night.
On an up-note, Fran Drescher won the Razzie Redeemer Award for kicking butt during the SAG-AFTRA strikes as the union’s president, even if it’s a back-handed compliment. The actress was nominated for a Razzie for 1997’s The Beautician and the Beast.
You can see the full list of winners (and nominees) below:
WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?) – WINNER
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde – WINNER
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles – WINNER
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) / The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables – WINNER
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey – WINNER
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)