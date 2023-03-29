The Flash is proving to be a Justice League reunion, with Michael Keaton as the proverbial cherry on top. The next film in the DC Extended Universe, which has seen its fair share of controversy, will bring together Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Keaton’s Batman, Michael Shannon’s General Zod, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Or at least Diana of Themyscira was supposed to show up, until her scene was reportedly cut. Or maybe it will be added back in! Who knows with this movie. Or with all things DCEU, honestly. But we do know how Wonder Woman fits into the film, thanks to Affleck.

“I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught. I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” he said on the Smartless podcast. “And she saves me by, I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, [but] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work.” That sounds like confirmation that Gadot is no longer in the movie; otherwise, Affleck wouldn’t have revealed the entire scene.

The Dunkin fanatic called The Flash the “best sh*t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit, but I got it now!” And all it took was nearly a half-dozen attempts.

The Flash is scheduled to come out on June 16.

(Via Collider)