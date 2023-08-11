As the DC Universe tries to overcome some underperforming titles, fans have learned to celebrate the small wins. These days, just hearing that an actor is interested in a movie is a good sign and gives fans something to look forward to.

So earlier this month, when Gal Gadot gave a promising update for another Wonder Woman sequel, it seemed like the ball was going to start rolling soon. The actress told ComicBook.com, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3’ together.” And fans rejoiced! And now, just over a week later, that joy has (again) been squashed.

A source told Variety that there is no Wonder Woman film in development at the moment, as Gunn has some bigger fish to fry. The only Wonder Woman project currently in the works is Paradise Lost, Max’s Game of Thrones-style prequel drama taking place in Wonder Woman’s birthplace of Themyscira. This was announced earlier this year, though no more updates have been made.

All of this might be news to Gadot. In a profile published by Flaunt Magazine earlier this week, Gadot explicitly told the mag that she had met with the DC bosses. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot said, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

