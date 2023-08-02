Back in December 2020, the burgeoning DC Universe made two momentous moves shortly after James Gunn took the reins of the studio: Henry Cavill was out as Superman, and Wonder Woman 3 was apparently not moving forward. One of those decisions appears to be permanent as Gunn has already cast a new Man of Steel for his upcoming Superman: Legacy, but according to Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman situation is a bit more fluid.

While promoting her new Netflix movie, Heart of Stone, in an interview that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot surprisingly revealed that Wonder Woman 3 is still in the works.

Via Comic Book:

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot says. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

While Gunn has been seemingly working towards a near-total rebooting of the DC Comics live-action universe, Gadot continued to be a presence in the latest films. She appeared in both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash while Cavill was reportedly cut from the latter.

Shortly after the initial Wonder Woman 3 news hit, Gunn also shot down a fan who claimed that Gadot was “booted” from the Amazonian warrior role, which at the time, suggested that she may stick around for Gunn’s retooled DC Universe. Judging by this latest development, that might actually be the case.

Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot starts streaming August 11 on Netflix.

(Via Comic Book)