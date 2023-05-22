Woody Allen found time in his busy schedule of watching basketball, playing the clarinet, and continuing to make movies, for some reason, to save someone’s life. Page Six reports that the 87-year-old filmmaker “leapt from his seat” at Manhattan restaurant Caravaggio to give his friend, Andrew Stein, the Heimlich maneuver while he was choking on a piece of pork.

“I am embarrassed to say it, but Woody actually saved my life,” he said. “I normally order fish, but this time I went for the pork, and soon after we started to eat, a piece of the meat became lodged in my throat and I was struggling to breathe. I started to panic. I was terrified. And then Woody came to my rescue.” Stein called it “like a scene from one of his movies. If it wasn’t for his quick thinking, I fear I may have died. I owe him my life.”

This is apparently the second time Allen has saved someone from choking, but that’s not my favorite detail about this story. This is:

While their dinner companions — famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Allen’s wife, Soon-Yi Previn— looked on in horror, Stein, who was New York City Council President from 1986 until 1994, turned red and struggled to breathe.

No offense to Tom and Greg, but Dershowitz and Allen are New York’s true “disgusting” brothers.

