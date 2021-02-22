In a lengthy new profile on the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Zack Snyder exiting Justice League only to get the unprecedented chance to release his original version of the film, the Snyder Cut, on HBO Max, the director reveals that he had intricate plans for Ben Affleck’s Batman to have a very conflicting love interest until Warner Bros. shot it down. While it’s unclear whether the romantic tension between Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was a pivot that Snyder made to appease the studio or if it was a subplot that Joss Whedon added when he took over Justice League, Snyder has opened up for the first time about his love story that would’ve seen Bruce Wayne picking up Amy Adams‘ Lois Lane on the rebound following the death of Henry Cavill’s Superman. Via Vanity Fair, which says that this idea got the “nix” from Warner Bros.:

“The intention was that Bruce fell in love with Lois and then realized that the only way to save the world was to bring Superman back to life,” says Snyder. “So he had this insane conflict, because Lois, of course, was still in love with Superman. We had this beautiful speech where [Bruce] said to Alfred: ‘I never had a life outside the cave. I never imagined a world for me beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can get this group of gods together, then my job is done. I can quit. I can stop.’ And of course that doesn’t work out for him.”

Considering Cavill’s Superman died battling Doomsday in Batman V Superman, which could’ve been avoided had Batman been more focused on Lex Luthor instead of trying to murder Superman in the face, we’re guessing the Man of Steel probably would not have been thrilled to come back to life and find Batman dating Lois. That’s not how you get a super team together.

(Via Vanity Fair)