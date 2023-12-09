“Presha” rapper 2 Chainz has been on a roll promoting his latest collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, with Lil Wayne. Unfortunately, that push to get the word out has come to a screeching halt. According to TMZ, between late Friday, December 8, and early Saturday morning, 2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to the hospital following a terrible car accident.

The outlet revealed that after leaving the Miami, Florida strip club Booby Trap, 2 Chainz’s vehicle was allegedly struck from the rear, causing him to lose control and hit the road’s siding. In a video clip shared by 2 Chainz on his official Instagram page, the damage on the vehicle extends from the rear of the car across the entire driver’s side, with the wheel almost completely removed from the car’s frame.

TMZ reports that although 2 Chainz allegedly suffered neck and other bodily injuries, he is currently in stable condition. Days before the incident, 2 Chainz visited Miami, Florida, for their city’s annual Art Basel festival. He attended and hosted several promotional events for Welcome 2 Collegrove, including a theatrical album screening at Miami’s open-air venue, The Urban.

Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out now via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.