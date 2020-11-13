Kanye West and Lil Wayne have left bad tastes in some of their fellow rappers’ mouths this year with their political leanings. However, 2 Chainz, who has frequently worked with both artists, has decided to not let that affect his relationships with them, as he said during a Breakfast Club interview.

Charlamagne Tha God asked how Kanye and Wayne felt about 2 Chainz supporting Joe Biden during the election, and he replied:

“You know, I don’t know. They’re not my partners based on their political preference or their thoughts. They’re my partners because of who they is. They’re my partners because of our relationship, what we’ve built over time. So whatever Wayne decides, he’s a whole grown man with kids. I’m not going to stop talking to him. Whatever Ye go through — the thing about me, I think I take pride in is my relationships aren’t industry-based. I don’t have to ever do another song with either one of these cats. We still gonna have a rapport. We still gonna have a relationship. I saw it happen, but these folks grown. You’ll have to ask them what their angle was and what their beliefs was.”

Check out the full conversation above, with the talk about Kanye and Wayne starting at about 16:48 into the video.