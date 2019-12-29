2 Chainz has been laying low since the release of his fifth studio album Rap Or Go To The League earlier this year. But the rapper returned to let us know what he’s been up to and remind us of his future-focused goals with the freestyle “Somebody Need To Hear This.”

The video, directed by Terrius Mykel, is shot in an interview style. Sporting all blue, 2 Chainz sits down on the couch and pulls out a duffle bag full of cash. The rapper sorts through his money while answering questions and discusses his recent business adventures and pivot to focusing on family. When asked about his goals for the new year, 2 Chainz responds that he aims to use his success for the greater good.

“In 2020 it’s all about me sharing my blessings,” he said. “I’m trying to change one of these young kid’s lives. We all got a past but it’s important to get past it. The gift for the present is the future.”

On Twitter, 2 Chainz expanded on his plans for the new year. The rapper revealed he could have dropped a second album in 2019, but instead decided to focus on lifting up those around him.

I could’ve dropped another album this year , but my goal was and is to break a young artist from my city !! But pls don’t think i don’t have shit locked , loaded , and ready to launch !!! — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 27, 2019

My consistency will be different this year , ive been trying new vibes and I understand “ algorithms “ — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 27, 2019

Watch 2 Chainz’s “Somebody Need To Hear This” above.

