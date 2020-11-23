2 Chainz Names Himself The ‘Southside Hov’ In A Reflective Video

2 Chainz released his anticipated album So Help Me God last week, which boasted features from the likes of Kanye West, Mulatto, and more. Despite not securing a verse from Jay-Z on the record, 2 Chainz paid homage to the rapper by sampling his Reasonable Doubt track “Feelin’ It” for his song “Southside Hov.” Now, 2 Chainz is celebrating his album’s release with a reflective video alongside the track.

The flashy black-and-white visual positions 2 Chainz in front of two Teslas while rapping about his beginnings. “I’m from the Southside where it’s lukewarm / where n****s set you up for robbery and help you look for ‘em / I’ve been a stepper, I walk around with my own shoehorn / This type of flow, I give the opposition goosebumps,” he raps.

Ahead of his visual’s release, 2 Chainz told The Breakfast Club that he sent Jay-Z the video after filming it. “Me and Hov cool so I sent him the video when I did it just to show him the angle that I wasn’t trying to be him,” he said. “But since it was a Hov sample and the things that I was talking about in the song was some Hov stuff, so I named it ‘Southside Hov.’ He was like, ‘I’m humbled by it.’ It was a cool back-and-forth we had.”

While the rapper said Hov was cool with the video, 2 Chainz has since given up on trying to collaborate with him. “As far as trying to get him on something, yes I’ve given up on that part,” 2 Chainz said. “I don’t like rejection. I got this little mental thing, people that I deal with don’t even know this, where I might ask somebody something three times over my whole life and secretly, after the third time, I won’t ever probably ask again.”

Watch 2 Chainz’s “Southside Hov” video above.

So Help Me God is out now via Def Jam/Universal. Get it here.