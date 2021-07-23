The 2020 Summer Olympics are getting started today, and they began, as they always do, with a grandiose Opening Ceremony. This year, singers from around the world came together to sing the John Lennon classic “Imagine” (a song, by the way, that features the lyric, “Imagine there’s no countries / It isn’t hard to do”).

Participating in the pre-taped performance were Keith Urban (representing Oceania), John Legend (America), Coro Suginami (Asia), Angelique Kidjo (Africa), and Alejandro Sanz (Europe). During the performance, a fleet of drones was positioned in the sky to form an image of a globe of Earth. As CNN notes, a guide to the ceremony explains, “Imagination has the power to unite and to move us forward. By singing this much-loved song in relay, we will spread its powerful message all over the world.”

John Legend performs his part at #Tokio2020

Keith Urban and John Legend are part of the opening ceremony as part of the Imagine performance of the #Tokyo2020 Olympics!!

Angelique Kidjo performs her part of John Lennon's- Imagine #Tokyo2020



Stunning aerial art at #OlympicGames #OpeningCeremony

of drones in a globe above the stadium accompanied by John Lennon&Yoko Ono's 'Imagine' by Sukhoi (?) Junior Choir (Asia),Angelique Kidjo (Africa),Alejandro Sanz (Europe),John Legend(Americas)&Keith Urban (Oceania).Emotional!

In an interview clip Urban shared, he said, “It’s one of those songs that feels like it’s just always been there. It’s sort of like a spiritual classic. It’s almost more of a hymn than a song, you know? What lyrics stand out to me? Just the ones between the beginning and the end [laughs]. It’s an amazing song! […] Even if you don’t speak English and you don’t know what’s being said in ‘Imagine,’ you can feel it. You can feel that song.”

Watch some clips from the performance above.