Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie tri-state area fans’ opportunity to catch the “Bongos” rapper performing live in the region has just dropped to one. Tonight (September 12), Megan is set to take the stage during the 2023 VMAs. However, her scheduled performance in New York City later in the month has reportedly been canceled.

According to Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. Although a formal announcement hasn’t been posted on the event’s social media pages, in a statement shared exclusively with a representative confirmed the news.

“Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival,” said the rep.

The remaining roster includes Jung Kook, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta, and more. Global Citizen Festival is described as a global movement whose goal is to end poverty. Each year, the event calls on world and corporate leaders to support the organization’s call for financial equity, environmental justice, as well as food and job security for all.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is set to take place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, September 23. Find more information here.

