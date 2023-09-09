The 2023 VMAs are gearing up to be a night of epic portions. On Tuesday, August 22, the organizers announced a jam-packed lineup of featured performers, which initially included Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Stray Kids, and more, promising that the list was still growing. On Friday, September 8, it was revealed that Nicki Minaj would not only fill in as the night’s host but also perform.

But the announcements are far from over. On Saturday, September 9, in a post shared on the event’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, it was revealed that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will also be performing. “🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL: @IAMCARDIB & @THEESTALLION ARE PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAS 🚨,” read the announcement. “Don’t miss their first-ever performance of ‘Bongos‘ – TUESDAY at 8p on @MTV.”

The duo’s Grammys performance of their smash single “WAP” set the internet ablaze, so this follow-up is sure to do the same.

Although Taylor Swift and SZA lead the pack with the most VMA nominations, Cardi and Megan are up for a few awards. Cardi B is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category for her collaborative track, “Tomorrow 2,” featuring GloRilla. Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for three awards, namely Best Direction (“Her” directed by Colin Tilley), Best Choreography (“Her” choreography by Sean Bankhead), and Best Art Direction (“Her” art direction by Niko Philipides).

The 2023 MTV VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV. To watch, tune in via MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+. Find more information here.

