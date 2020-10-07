21 Savage And Metro Boomin Are Menacing Businessmen In Their Opulent ‘My Dawg’ Video

21 Savage and Metro Boomin continue the rollout for their Savage Mode II with the video for “My Dawg,” which finds the duo showing off in an opulent mansion while finalizing various deals. At the point in the song where 21 references the string of jokes about him technically being British in the wake of his immigration arrest, he’s flanked by literal Redcoats, who take aim at an unseen target on his orders.

The tongue-in-cheek moment is roughened up somewhat by the rest of the video, which borrows imagery from Scarface and similar gangster movies to make Savage and Metro out to be menacing businessmen who mimick both big-money meetings and a hand-to-hand sale in a high school hallway — which is somehow still located within the mansion.

Savage Mode II, the sequel to the duo’s original 2015 collaborative outing, arrived after months of teasing from both, following up Savage’s I Am > I Was and his Grammy win for Best Rap Song for “A Lot,” as well as Metro’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. They celebrated the release with the video for “Runnin.”

Watch 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “My Dawg” video.

Savage Mode II is out now Slaughter Boomin/Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Get it here.