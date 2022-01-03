Last year was a timid year for 21 Savage. After dropping Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin, an effort that became each of their second No. 1 albums, 21 Savage laid low until last spring when he dropped his Spiral EP. The project also doubled as the accompanying soundtrack for the film of the same title and it presented features from Gunna, Young Thug, 21 Harold, Millie Go Lightly, Young Nudy, and more. However, since 21 Savage dropped that EP, his future releases have come in the form of sporadic features. Finally, to end off 2021 on a high note, 21 Savage returned with two singles.

21 Savage gets back to action with “No Debate and “Big Smoke.” The former is produced by Cardo Got Wings and Deats while the second is produced by Sg Kid Hazlel. The songs were also put together and released with an accompanying video that captures the rapper laying some bars while spending some time with his friends as well as his child.

It arrives to conclude the last half of the year which featured plenty of highlight moments involving 21 Savage. There was his appearance with Project Pat on Drake’s “Knife Talk” as well as working with G Herbo and Lil Durk for a remix for Nardo Wick’s “Who Wants Smoke??” He also made appearances on Rick Ross and Rick Ross albums.

You can watch the video for ‘No Debate’ and ‘Big Smoke’ above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.