After more than two years, Roddy Ricch is finally delivering a new album with his upcoming project Live Life Fast. It’s an effort that will hopefully match the success of his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The 2019 project spent multiple weeks at No. 1 while also carrying a song, “The Box,” that tallied eleven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Altogether, it’s a high bar that the Compton native will hopefully reach again. Just hours before he releases the project, Roddy returns to unveil its complete tracklist.

Through 18 songs, listeners will catch appearances from 21 Savage, Alex Isley, Bibi Bourelly, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Jamie Foxx, Kodak Black, Takeoff, and Ty Dolla Sign. These are all guest appearances that Roddy previously revealed, but he did so without sharing the album’s complete tracklist until today. Now, thanks to an update to the album’s pre-save page on Apple Music, we’ve received full song titles in addition to knowing when these artists will appear beside Roddy throughout the album.

Most of the collaborations on Live Life Fast feature one guest except on two occasions: “Hibachi,” which places Kodak Black and 21 Savage with Roddy, and “Slow It Down,” which finds Ty Dolla Sign and Alex Isley working some magic together.

You can view the full tracklist for Live Life Fast below.

1. “LLF”

2. “Thailand”

3. “All Good” (Feat. Future)

4. “Rollercoastin”

5. “Hibachi” (Feat. Kodak Black & 21 Savage)

6. “Paid My Dues” (Feat. Takeoff)

7. “Crash The Party”

8. “No Way” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)

9. “Slow It Down” (Feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Alex Isley)

10. “Man Made”

11. “Murda One” (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

12. “Everything You Need”

13. “Moved To Miami” (Feat. Lil Baby)

14. “Don’t I” (Feat. Gunna)

15. “Bibi’s Interlude” (Feat. Bibi Bourelly)

16. “More Than A Trend”

17. “Late At Night”

18. “25 Million”

Live Life Fast is out 12/17 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.