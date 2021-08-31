Gillie Da King and Wallo might have a Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, but 21 Savage has them beat. Stopping by the Barstool duo’s podcast to talk everything from Clubhouse beef and the passing of his brother to participating in Amber Rose’s Slutwalk, to the subject of owning his own masters. Though he’s been more focused of late on charity events like his annual Issa Back 2 School Drive, but he took the time to talk industry knowledge for the show.

“I had a platinum album before I signed my [first] deal,” 21 explained to the show’s hosts. “I own my masters right now. Every song you’ve ever I heard, I own it. I got a 70/30 split with my label. I make more money off my album sales than I do off touring. For a lot of rappers, most of their money comes from touring.” For those who aren’t as familiar with the standard record label agreement, this arrangement is incredibly rare. It’s also a big deal for artists, on an emotional level — check Taylor Swift’s re-recording campaign after she was refused the right to buy her own masters for proof.

Sitting with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy for the entirety of the show, 21 holds his own for over an hour… to the point that some fans have to be wondering if he’ll start a new hustle hosting a hip-hop show. His penchant for lengthy, interesting interviews is setting a new industry standard. Check out the full show above, the discussion of 21’s masters starts around 28:42.