In his second performance of the night, 21 Savage stepped into his melodic bag on the Saturday Night Live stage. Still riding the high of his latest album, American Dream, 21 gave us a double dose of fan favorites.

He opened his second set with “Should’ve Wore A Bonnet.” Standing in front of a large window, the beautiful views of the New York City night sky added to the charm of the rhythmic rap and R&B crossover track. At the song’s chorus, 21’s collaborator Brent Faiyaz made a brief appearance, matching 21’s energy.

The music then transitions to another hit from the album — the Summer Walker collaboration, “Prove It.” The light in the room dims slightly, adding to the song’s intimate mood. Walker herself makes an appearance, nearly stealing the show in a two-piece red ensemble.

Walker has long been open about her anxiety and why she often does not look forward to live performances, however, the two appeared to have good musical chemistry onstage. After all, Walker and 21 have collaborated a total of four times — previously on Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered” remix, a song called “Secret,” and their Usher collaboration, “Good Good.”

You can see the performances of “Should’ve Wore A Bonnet” and “Prove It” above.