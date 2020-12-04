24kGoldn And Dababy Fend Off Finicky Female Friends On ‘Coco’

2020 XXL Freshman 24kGoldn is having a stellar year. The 20-year-old rapper from San Francisco has ruled the Hot 100 chart with his Iann Dior collaboration “Mood” for the past five weeks thanks to its status as a TikTok juggernaut, as well as a remix from Justin Bieber and J Balvin. But rather than rest on his laurels, Goldn has rolled out his next hopeful hit, this time collaborating with a big-name partner in the form of North Carolina rapper DaBaby on “Coco.”

The second single from 24kGoldn’s debut album El Dorado, “Coco” once again finds him in full-on relationship therapy mode as he wonders, “Oh my God, why is shawty tryna test me?” In this instance, he uses the metaphor of famous French fashion (and noted Nazi agent — look it up!) Coco Chanel to comment on his partner’s volatility. 24k’s Coco, however, is fickle, swinging back and forth between trying to lock him down and wanting to be a free spirit. “Can’t seem to figure out what’s wrong with ya,” he laments. “Checking your temperature, thermometer.”

At the moment, El Dorado has a 2021 release date, although the rapper told Variety he’s “definitely not in a rush.” It sounds like he wants to build up a rollout that will live up to his status as a chart-topping hitmaker, which can only bode well for his future — and XXL‘s predictive abilities.

Listen to “Coco” above.