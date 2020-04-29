Beyonce Raps On Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix

Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion gets a timely assist from her hometown’s favorite heroine Beyonce on the remix of her viral hit, “Savage.” After rumors of the collaboration circulated on social media for the past several days, the collaboration was confirmed by nothing short of the real thing, featuring a revamped beat and a guest verse from the Queen Bey, who both sings and raps, digging deep into her “Feeling Myself” bag for one of her most stunning bars yet. Proceeds of the track will reportedly go to Bread of Life Houston‘s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Savage” is the standout single from Megan’s recently released EP, Suga, which Meg dropped in early March amid her controversial battle with her label. The legal battle was precipitated by her move to Roc Nation management — founded by Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z — and a back-and-forth that saw Megan and her label accusing each other of withholding funds owed to the other party. Meanwhile, “Savage” became a viral hit after TikTok users began to perform choreographed dances to the song, creating a craze that fed its overwhelming success.

Meanwhile, Beyonce has flexed her rap muscles more and more lately after her verse from DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” and collaboration with Jay-Z for their album Everything Is Love. Her contribution to “Savage” is one of the few she’s bestowed on a female rapper — the first being the aforementioned “Feeling Myself” with Nicki Minaj, who incidentally also worked with Megan on “Hot Girl Summer.”

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonce above.