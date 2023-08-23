Throwing bras on stage at concerts is a tradition pretty much as old as concerts themselves. Related example: In the mid-1800s, Hungarian composer Franz Liszt was the subject of an intense fan frenzy known as Lisztomania, and sometimes, underwear would get thrown on stage. Bras have regularly made in onto stage during Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour. Now 50 Cent is getting a little jealous, or at least that’s what he jokingly indicated in a new video.

In a tongue-in-cheek backstage video 50 shared last night/early this morning (August 23), 50 complains to various people around him, “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthaf*ckin’ Drake like this. They don’t treat Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Sh*t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! Bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

He later asks somebody, “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

Check out the clip from The Final Lap Tour above.