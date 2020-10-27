50 Cent Would ‘Like To Forget The G-Unit’

50 Cent has had a career full of highs, and some of those came as part of G-Unit alongside Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck. The group had a pair of top-5 albums, 2003’s Beg For Mercy and 2008’s TOS (Terminate On Sight). While some people might look back on that era fondly, 50 Cent himself is not among them.

During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, 50 was asked about the possibility of a G-Unit movie ever coming out, and 50 was frank with his response, saying that the idea doesn’t interest him: “I don’t care to do that. I’d like to forget the G-Unit.”

He then continued with a comparison to Kendrick Lamar and his TDE labelmates like Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, saying, “Kendrick don’t even let those boys come on his stage when he perform. He does his shows all by himself. I could have did that. What the f*ck I’m bringing these dirty n****s on the stage for? I could have did it like Kendrick, dolo.”

Meanwhile, 50 has recently been at the center of some controversy after indicating he would be voting for Donald Trump. He later changed his mind, though, saying, “F*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him.”