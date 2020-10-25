With the November election just a little over a week ago, 50 Cent seemed to be on the fence about who he’d vote for in the upcoming election. Last week, he alluded to possibly changing his vote to Donald Trump after expressing frustration with Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, one that would potentially raise income taxes on those making $400,000 or more.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” 50 said in an Instagram post. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.” Soon after, his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler said she would pay his taxes as long as he came to his “senses.” After catching wind of additional comments, which she made on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 50 offered a response, one that falls in line with Handler’s request.

On the late-night show, Handler doubled down on her initial comments. “I had to remind him that he’s a Black person so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

In response, 50 took to Instagram once again and said, “A what, another spin. F*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him.” He added, “For all I know, he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.” Handler’s offer may have been enticing enough for Trump to change his stance or it was just an overall joke from the start.

You can see 50’s response in the video above.