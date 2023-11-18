When 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, closes out his The Final Lap Tour, he can enjoy the downtime in peace. One of his outstanding legal dilemmas has reportedly come to an end. Per TMZ, on Friday, November 17 it was revealed Jackson will not face criminal charges in relation to his mic-throwing incident in Los Angeles after a City Attorney’s office representative told the publication that they’ve decided not to pursue charges.

Back in August, during a concert stop in the city, Jackson was captured on video hurling his microphone in a frustrated fit following a string of technical difficulties. In the clip, the microphone made contact with a bystander, which the public later learned was Power 106‘s host Bryhana Monegain. After the viral video began to circulate online, rumors quickly followed that Jackson could be named in battery charges by local law enforcement.

After the incident, Monegain took time away from the station to seek physical and mental treatment. Ultimately, she returned in October. Yesterday, she took to her official Instagram page to thank the public for their support. “The reason I keep pushing,” she wrote, sharing a picture of a flower bouquet sent to her office by her mother.

Jackson and his attorney, Scott Leemon, have yet to release a statement following the news.