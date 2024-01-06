50 Cent knows his way around the courtroom. Over the years, 50 (real name Curtis Jackson) has been named in or initiated a lawsuit (or two). In many of these cases, Jackson either came out victorious or settled in his favor. On Friday, January 5, Jackson revealed that he’s willing to provide what he’s learned in the legal system with his Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ co-star Terrence Howard.

Last month, Howard sued the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for breach of fiduciary duty. During his press conference on December 8, 2023, Howard alleged that the CAA told him to take a lower salary for the popular FOX show Empire. In a post shared to Jackson’s official Instagram page, he offered to help Howard with his Empire lawsuit.

“Damn, Terrence Howard, call my phone,”wrote Jackson, reposting a clip from the press conference. “I will get you the money they were supposed to get for you. I’m not playing no games over here.”

Jackson has done his sharing of online trolling surrounding other hot topics, but he seems sincere. However, since he is reportedly in mediation for a Power-related lawsuit, with another eight-figure filing awaiting him, Jackson’s hands are already quite full. Neither Howard nor his legal representative have responded to Jackson’s offer.