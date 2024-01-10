50 Cent has a surprising New Year’s resolution for 2024 it seems: have no sex. The rapper and mogul shared a recent photo of himself sitting in a restaurant with a cigar. In the Instagram caption, he shared why he’s probably taking some time away from any women.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” 50 Cent wrote. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

While it’s unclear if that’s exactly what he’ll be abstaining from, fans in the comments seem to think it is also.

50 Cent is allegedly planning to work on a documentary about Diddy and his sexual assault allegations, which will be led by his production company, G-Unit Film & Television. The proceeds will be donated to victims of sexual abuse, according to Complex.

Additionally, 50 Cent is likely continuing to work on his Power Book: II and Power Book: III hit programs, along with many more shows that you can find here. He is also currently developing an 8 Mile television show with Eminem.

And that doesn’t even include his plans to keep working on music, which he wanted to return to pretty recently. With 50 Cent having all these different work projects, it’s no wonder he wanted to limit any distractions or temptations this year.

Check out 50 Cent’s post about abstinence below.