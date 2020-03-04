50 Cent Teases The Release Date Of Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album, And It’s Soon

Shortly before his passing, Pop Smoke released his new mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, and it performed well, becoming his first top-10 record on the charts. Smoke didn’t manage to release a debut studio album during his life, but 50 Cent wants to make that a reality. Earlier this week, he declared he was going to finish Smoke’s album and executive produce the posthumous release. It would appear he has already made some progress on that front, as today, he shared an approximate release date for the album, and it’s not very far away.

In an Instagram post, 50 wrote of the album, “set for release in May. oh yeah @postmalone i’m gonna hit ya phone, i need you on this.”

50’s recruitment of Post Malone isn’t the first time he took to social media to try to get a guest on the album. Shortly after announcing his intention to finish the record, he hopped on Instagram (or stayed on it, rather) and reached out to Roddy Ricch, writing, “Tell @roddyricch i’m looking for him, i need him on Pop album.” Ricch seemingly confirmed he wanted to be involved, so 50 then appealed to Drake, and later Chris Brown.

