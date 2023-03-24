When it rains, it pours. Last week, 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp, and the Starz Network were named in a $1 billion lawsuit. In the suit, brought forward by Corey “Ghost” Holland, the parties were accused of using Holland’s life story as the basis for their breakout multiversal series Power.

But based on an exclusive report from AllHipHop, that was only the beginning. According to the outlet, Holland is following up his initial suit with additional ligation, this time a $300 million suit against Lionsgate Entertainment, the parent company of the Starz Network for intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in hiring and retention, and a slew of other charges.

Holland is accusing Lionsgate Entertainment of encouraging 50 Cent’s ongoing intimidation of him to drop his $1 billion suit. In the filing, Holland states that affiliates of the company were aware of the mogul’s intimidation tactics but did not intervene.

A line from the document states, “The defendants [Lionsgate Entertainment] knew about Mr. Jackson’s propensity to cause harm and violence to innocent and or vulnerable people, before they hired him and then retained him, then rewarding him with a 150 million dollar contract. Mr. Jackson is very open about his violent behavior, the defendant even acknowledged this behavior and chose to ignore it, due to the financial gains they had made with Mr. Jackson from 2016-2022, and still do partner with Jackson on numerous television deals.”

Representatives for Holland note 50 Cent was “found guilty of intentional infliction of emotional distress, just months before renewing his employment” and alleges that 50 is seen “on video prior to receiving a massive contract with the defendants explaining how he will hire a hitman to kill people from the hood, who file any lawsuits on him.”

Neither 50 Cent nor Lionsgate Entertainment have issued a public statement regarding the matter.