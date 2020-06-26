6lack vents while socially distancing in his new video for “Know My Rights” with fellow ATLien Lil Baby from his new EP, 6pc Hot. The video, directed by JMP, subtly touches on current events with police cars cruising by and agents searching 6lack’s private jet on the tarmac — clear references to ongoing protests against police brutality and the recent death of Juice WRLD during a search of his own private jet last year.

Elsewhere in the video, 6lack performs to the camera in the studio while surrounded by his masked crew, as well as in a room with walls covered in newspaper as he smokes. Later, the crew takes over an empty plane hangar to whip their latest acquisitions — a fleet of pristine BMWs — as Lil Baby’s verse plays.

6lack released 6pc Hot today in celebration of his birthday, accompanying the release with his own theme-appropriate brand of hot sauce, 600 Degrees. Lil Baby is the only feature on the seven-song EP, which precedes 6lack’s forthcoming follow-up to his fan-and-critic-favorite sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter. Other singles from the EP include “ATL Freestyle” and “Float.”

Watch 6lack’s “Know My Rights” video with Lil Baby above.

6pc Hot is out now on LVRN/Interscope. Get it here.