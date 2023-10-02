Atlanta singer 6lack has kicked off the Since I Have A Lover Tour for his album of the same name, setting out in Portland last night and preparing to hit 29 more cities, concluding in his hometown on November 24. Then, he’ll pick back up for the European leg of the tour in February, running through the beginning of March. He’s bringing with him a group of intriguing openers including Mereba, Quin, Jordan Ward, Spinall, and Sadboi. You can learn more about them all below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by black (@6lack)

Who Is Opening 6lack’s ‘Since I Have A Lover Tour?’ Mereba Singer-songwriter Mereba has a close connection to 6lack through their shared membership in the Atlanta-based collective Spillage Village. While Mereba is not technically an Atlanta native, she attended Spelman College, earning a degree in English in 2011. She has one solo album, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out, which was released in 2019 through Interscope, and she appears numerous times on Spillage Village’s 2020 LP Spilligion, both singing and rapping. She’ll only appear on the first 10 dates, handing opening duties off to Jordan Ward beginning with the St. Louis stop.

Quin Los Angeles native Quin is an alt-R&B singer who garnered attention for her 2019 EP Lucid. She’s also collaborated with the likes of Buddy, Syd, and Khalid, as well as multiple collaborations with 6lack, her partner. Quin will appear on all of 6lack’s California dates, rejoining the tour in Minneapolis to close out October and all the remaining dates. Jordan Ward Soulful rapper Jordan Ward, who toured with JID and fellow St. Louis native Smino earlier this year, just dropped his debut album Forward in March. It’s an apt title, as the album features forward-thinking dance-soul production that pairs with a melodic delivery and optimistic lyrics. He actually started his career as a dancer for acts like Becky G and Justin Beiber, so expect his set to be lively and dance floor-friendly. He appears on the most dates, running from his hometown debut all the way to the end of the North American leg.