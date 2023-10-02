Here Is 6lack’s ‘Since I Have A Lover Tour’ Setlist

6lack’s Since I Have A Lover Tour has begun with openers Mereba, Quin, and Jordan Ward, and now that he’s officially set out, we have the setlist of songs he’ll be performing.

In addition to the bulk of his new album, from which the tour borrows its title, the setlist includes songs from past projects Free 6lack and East Atlanta Love Letter, as well as three songs on which 6lack has featured: Snoh Aalegra’s “I Want You Around,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone,” and “OTW” by Khalid. Check out the setlist below, courtesy of Setlist.fm, and scroll down for the tour dates.