6lack’s Since I Have A Lover Tour has begun with openers Mereba, Quin, and Jordan Ward, and now that he’s officially set out, we have the setlist of songs he’ll be performing.
In addition to the bulk of his new album, from which the tour borrows its title, the setlist includes songs from past projects Free 6lack and East Atlanta Love Letter, as well as three songs on which 6lack has featured: Snoh Aalegra’s “I Want You Around,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone,” and “OTW” by Khalid. Check out the setlist below, courtesy of Setlist.fm, and scroll down for the tour dates.
Here Is 6lack’s ‘Since I Have A Lover Tour’ Setlist
01. “Inwood Hill Park”
02. “Talkback”
03. “Talk”
04. “Free”
05. “Luving U”
06. “Worst Luck”
07. “Let Her Go”
08. “Never Know”
09. “Alone / EA6”
10. “Know My Rights”
11. “East Atlanta Love Letter”
12. “Long Nights”
13. “Fatal Attraction”
14. “B4L”
15. “Playin House”
16. “Tit For Tat”
17. “Decatur”
18. “Spirited Away”
19. “Foreign”
20. “I Want You Around” (Snoh Aalegra cover)
21. “Calling My Phone” (Lil Tjay cover)
22. “OTW” (Khalid cover)
23. “Rent Free”
24. “Switch”
25. “Ex Calling”
26. “Temporary”
27. “Since I Have A Lover”
10/04/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **
10/05/2023 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **
10/07/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **$
10/08/2023 — San Franciso, CA @ The Masonic **$
10/10/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **$
10/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA **$
10/13/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **
10/15/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **
10/17/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium **
10/19/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
10/21/2023 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
10/22/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *
10/25/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
10/26/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *
10/31/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *$
11/01/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *$
11/02/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *$
11/05/2023 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *$
11/06/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner *$
11/08/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *$
11/10/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *$
11/11/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *$
11/13/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *$
11/14/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *$
11/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *$
11/18/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *$
11/19/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *$
11/21/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *$
11/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *$
11/24/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *$
02/12/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre #
02/14/2024 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow #
02/15/2024 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo #
02/17/2024 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Birmingham #
02/18/2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo #
02/20/2024 — Paris, France @ Bataclan #
02/21/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall #
02/22/2024 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #
02/252024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg #
02/27/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #
02/29/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio #
03/01/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns #
03/03/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall #
** — Mereba
* — Jordan Ward
$ — Quin
# — Spinall + Sadboi