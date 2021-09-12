This past weekend, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was expected to perform in London at the Wireless Festival. Insteead he wound up arrested moments before taking the stage. Official charges for his detainment have not been revealed yet, but in a post to his Instagram Story, the rapper revealed that it stemmed from an incident that occurred two years ago.

“SMH Sorry to everyone who came out to see me at Wireless,” A Boogie wrote in the post. “Police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago. I’m OK and I’ll try my best to make it up to you guys.” Organizers for the Wireless Festival also sent out a message about the arrest. “There has been an incident involving A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie,” the message read, according to Complex. “He is safe and we are working to change his set to sometime tomorrow. We will provide further details as they are made available to us.”

It’s A Boogie’s second arrest in 12 months after a collection of guns and marijuana were found in his New Jersey home during a search. He was then charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana.

