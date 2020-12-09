This past Sunday, a report from HipHopDX revealed that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was involved in a shooting after celebrating his birthday at the Teaneck, New Jersey nightclub RAIN. Now the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to XXL that the Bronx rapper has been arrested and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and another count of possession of marijuana.

New Jersey authorities arrived at the rapper’s Dearest, New Jersey on Tuesday home armed with a search warrant. At the end of their search, officers found and took, XXL reports, “a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun” as well as “hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles, and drug paraphernalia.”

According to HipHopDX, a video that was uploaded to WorldStarHipHop showed the events that took place before the shooting: The rapper and his team rear-ended a bystander’s vehicle in front of the nightclub and when insurance information was exchanged, a brawl broke out and gunshots were fired, sending one person to the hospital. New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly confirmed the incident but said the injury was not life-threatening.

(via XXL)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group