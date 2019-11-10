A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces He’s Taking A ‘Break From Music’ Following His Tour

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is taking a well-deserved sabbatical. The Bronx rapper is currently working on his upcoming project, Artist 2.0, but is looking forward to taking a break: He announced he will be taking time away from music after the release of his upcoming record and subsequent tour.

The rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement Sunday. At first, he asked fans for advice on picking songs for his record. “I keep asking myself questions about the album that I should be asking my fans,” he wrote on an Instagram story. “I have a problem but I thinks it’s a good problem I guess. I got too many songs I want on ‘Artist 2.0.'”

A Boogie then told his fans he wants to take time to focus on himself following the record’s release. “This might be my last project for a while I wanna take a break from music after ‘Artist 2.0’ tour is over. There’s a lot of things I wanna do in life and it’s just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once.” He ended his message with a statement that he will never let his fans down.

The announcement comes after A Boogie said his music will come as a trilogy. In a recent interview with Uproxx, he explained the process in which he creates music. “When it comes to music, it’s always gonna be a trilogy for me,” he said. “I started off a story for the people and I’m not gonna stop until I tell it. I have a lot of stories and creative ideas and I just wanna let people hear what they wanna hear in the way that they wanna hear it.”

