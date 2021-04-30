A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Lends Star Power To Mooski’s ‘Track Star Remix’

In recent months, it appears that many hip-hop artists have circled back around to a tried-and-true promotion tactic while live touring is still mostly shut down: Remixing other artist’s hits. We’ve seen several artists take on SpotemGottem’s viral hit “BeatBox” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties.” Now, it looks like we can add Mooski’s “Track Star” to the list of coveted tracks for bigger stars to cover, as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie puts his own spin on the TikTok favorite.

The Woodpecker-produced, dancehall-influenced beat remains unchanged, and A Boogie lets the now-familiar hook play out before coming in with his revamped verse, flexing his way through a melodic rap with a number of vocal effects applied throughout.

A Boogie’s had a relatively quiet year so far, although this weekend has seemingly cracked the seal on new music from the Bronx native. In addition to dropping his remix of “Track Star,” he also appears on DJ Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled, rhyming alongside Big Sean, Puff Daddy, and Rick Ross on “This Is My Year.”

Listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s take on Mooski’s viral hit “Track Star” above.

