Mulatto Is The Latest Rapper To Try Her Hand At A ‘Beat Box’ Freestyle

Every few years, hip-hop produces a song with a beat so compelling that it becomes virtually inescapable as one rapper after another dips into the freestyle pot to deliver their own unique (or not so unique) take on the original. In 2019, that song was Blueface’s “Thotiana,” which spawned multiple remixes, including entries with Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Soulja Boy and Tyga, and YG. In 2021, it appears that Spotemgottem’s song “BeatBox” has become the ubiquitous juggernaut du jour, as both DaBaby and Deante’ Hitchcock posted freestyles in the past few weeks. Today, another artist threw her hat in the ring: Mulatto.

Incidentally, the 2020 XXL Freshman is the one best known for her freestyles, as her ability to rhyme about myriad topics was instrumental to her 2016 victory on the inaugural season of The Rap Game. That skill asserts itself here, as Mulatto acquits herself in a self-confident, boastful freestyle during a photoshoot covering her expeditious come-up in the wake of signing her record deal with RCA at the end of 2019.

Muatto’s made the most of her momentum coming into the new year, appearing on BRS Kash’s bounce record “Kash App,” Rich The Kid’s female-fronted posse cut “Nasty” with Flo Milli and Rubi Rose, and plans her impending name change.

Watch Mulatto’s “BeatBox” freestyle video above.