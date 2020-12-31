2020 birthed a lot of rumors about new Kendrick Lamar material, like when TDE president Punch said in October that the rapper has new music coming “pretty soon.” Now another source has backed that claim up: Roskilde Festival.

The Danish event announced in a blog post yesterday that Lamar will be one of the headliners for their 2021 event. They claimed multiple times that Lamar has “new material” on the way. The relevant part of the post reads:

“Lamar first visited Roskilde Festival in 2013 when he played an unforgettable concert on the Arena stage. When he returned two years later, he had just released the masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly, and the concert on the Orange Stage was a true show of force. Two albums later — and with new material along the way — he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer. An artist like Kendrick Lamar doesn’t just make music that fits our current age, he also helps shape it. He is capable of giving a voice to those who might be needing it, and this kind of artist is essential to have right now. With new material on the way, we have great expectations of Kendrick Lamar’s show on the Orange Stage.”

The festival is set to take place between June 26 and July 3, 2021, so if what Roskilde says is true, perhaps Lamar will have something new out before or around then.