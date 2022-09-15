Top Dawg Entertainment marches to the beat of its own slow-paced drum pattern, and no member of the roster displays this fact more than the elusive Ab-Soul. Amidst several TDE releases over the years, the 35-year-old has been noticeably absent, much to the chagrin of fans who have been loud about their desire to hear from him. It appears that all may change soon, as the official Top Dawg Entertainment Instagram page shared a post on Thursday afternoon (September 15) with two pieces of information about the Los Angeles rapper’s imminent musical future, namely a single and an album.

In the post, there is a photo with what appears to be the silhouette of two children standing on top of a roof pointing at a shooting star with a full moon looming in the background. The caption reads “Album done. Warmup tonight. @souloho3” and closes with the phrase “Moonshooter.” Given the contents of the photo, it is safe to assume that Ab-Soul’s impending single will release at midnight on Friday (September 16) and go by that name.

This ought to be pleasing news for his fans, as the rapper has not released an album since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. The rapper shared “Hollandaise” in April of this year and appeared on sparse features over the years, but has otherwise been mostly incognito. It looks like Ab-Soul is ready to fully come out of hiding.

Check out TDE’s Instagram post teasing the album and single above.